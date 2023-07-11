Sales of Chinese cars in Russia hit new high in first half of 2023

Xinhua) 13:10, July 11, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- In the first half of 2023, Chinese automakers sold more cars in Russia than the whole year of 2022, hitting a new high.

According to figures released on Monday by Otkritie Auto, the auto business unit of Russia's Otkritie Bank, 168,000 Chinese cars were sold in Russia in the January-June period.

Compared with the same period last year, the share of Chinese cars in the Russian market increased from 10.6 percent to 46 percent.

According to estimates of Otkritie Auto experts, sales of Chinese cars in Russia are expected to reach 380,000 to 400,000 by the end of 2023.

The most popular Chinese auto brands in Russia were Chery's Tiggo, Haval and Geely.

Chinese automakers have nearly 1,500 dealerships in Russia, accounting for 46 percent of Russia's total, according to estimates released by Otkritie Auto earlier this month.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)