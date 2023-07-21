We Are China

Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou ensures transportation of export vehicles

Xinhua) 13:24, July 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

In recent years, Liuzhou has fully leveraged the advantages of the Luorong automobile logistics base, including its substantial transport capacity and strategic geographical location, to ensure the efficient and secure transportation of export vehicles.

As of June 15, Liuzhou has sent a total of 63,000 vehicles through the railway, of which 22,700 were export vehicles, reflecting a 65% year-on-year increase.

Staff members work inside a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

A driver drives a vehicle into the carriage of a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

A staff member fixes the wheel of a vehicle inside a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a freight train loaded with vehicles leaving the Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member closes the door of a carriage of a freight train loaded with vehicles in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

Vehicles queue up to enter the carriage of a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

A driver drives a vehicle into the carriage of a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

Drivers prepare to drive in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A driver drives a vehicle into the carriage of a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Yang Minzi/Xinhua)

A staff member registers the information of a vehicle which will be loaded into a freight train in Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

