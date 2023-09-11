No conflict of interests exists between China, Europe -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Lying at the opposite ends of Eurasia, there is no geopolitical conflict between China and Europe, let alone a fundamental conflict of interests, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

China is ready to work with Europe to promote the sound and steady development of the bilateral relationship, Li said when meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

As China and Europe are two major forces, markets and civilizations in the world, China-Europe relations bear on global stability and prosperity of the Eurasian continent, Li said.

He added that China hopes to see a prosperous and stable Europe, and is ready to work with the European side to stay committed to their partnership, further strengthen dialogue and exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and properly handle sensitive issues, to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations and inject stability and positive energy into this turbulent world.

Li pointed out that both sides should strengthen strategic guidance. As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, the Chinese premier said he looks forward to co-chairing the new round of China-EU summit with Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

China's development is an opportunity, not a risk, for Europe, and both sides should continue to open up and cooperate for mutual benefit, the premier said.

No matter now or in the future, Li pledged that China is and will remain a trustworthy friend and partner of Europe. China stands ready to work with Europe to enhance dialogue and negotiation, discuss establishing relevant mechanisms to promote the reliability and stability of China-Europe economic and trade relations, he said, welcoming more European businesses to invest and operate in China.

Michel, for his part, said that the EU is willing to be a sincere, credible and constructive friend and partner of China.

A prosperous China is good for the EU and the wider world, and the EU has no intention to contain China's development, Michel said. The EU adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China to host a successful EU-China summit, deepen dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change, public health, security and stability.

