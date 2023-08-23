East China's Jinhua sees 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 13:10, August 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province has handled 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips since the service started in August 2017, local authorities said.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the 2,500th freight train, loaded with 110 TEUs of various goods such as speedboat engines, baby carriages, and textiles, departed from Jinhua South Station for Moscow, the capital of Russia, according to China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Since its inception, the service has handled more than 204,000 TEUs of goods. The category of goods transported via freight trains has increased from more than 3,000 kinds of goods classified in five categories to more than 10,000 kinds in nine categories.

Statistics from the Jinhua commerce bureau show that in the first seven months of this year, the import and export value of goods handled by the service exceeded 9.5 billion yuan (about 1.32 billion U.S. dollars), boosting the import and export trade and export-oriented economic development in the Yangtze River Delta region, including Zhejiang Province.

