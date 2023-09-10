We Are China

Culture forum White Night 2023 held in Riga, Latvia

Xinhua) 13:33, September 10, 2023

People attend the culture forum White Night 2023 in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2023. The culture forum offers a wide and varied cultural programmes. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

An artist performs during the culture forum White Night 2023 in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2023. The culture forum offers a wide and varied cultural programmes. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

