Culture forum White Night 2023 held in Riga, Latvia
(Xinhua) 13:33, September 10, 2023
People attend the culture forum White Night 2023 in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2023. The culture forum offers a wide and varied cultural programmes. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
An artist performs during the culture forum White Night 2023 in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2023. The culture forum offers a wide and varied cultural programmes. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
