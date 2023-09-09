Home>>
China's PPI down 3 pct in August
(Xinhua) 15:21, September 09, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 3 percent year on year in August, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.
The decrease narrowed from a 4.4-percent decline in July and a 5.4-percent drop registered in June. On a monthly basis, the August PPI edged up 0.2 percent, compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent registered in July, NBS data showed.
The average PPI in the first eight months of 2023 went down 3.2 percent year on year, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's PPI down 4.4 pct in July
- China's PPI down 5.4 pct in June
- China's PPI down 4.6 pct in May
- China's PPI down 3.6 pct in April
- China's PPI down 2.5 pct in March
- China's PPI down 1.4 pct in February
- China's PPI down 0.8 pct in January
- China's PPI down 0.7 pct in December
- China's PPI down 1.3 pct in November
- China's PPI down 1.3 pct in October
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.