China's PPI down 4.4 pct in July

Xinhua) 11:15, August 09, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 4.4 percent year on year in July, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

The decrease narrowed from a 5.4-percent drop registered in June. On a monthly basis, the July PPI fell 0.2 percent, compared to a decrease of 0.8 percent registered in June, NBS data showed.

In the first seven months of 2023, the PPI went down 3.2 percent year on year, the data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)