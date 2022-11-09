China's PPI down 1.3 pct in October

A worker works at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.3 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

The figure eased from the 0.9-percent year-on-year increase registered in September due to a high comparison base in the same period last year, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI rose 0.2 percent in October. The coal mining and washing industry saw its PPI rise 3 percent month on month in October on rising coal storage demand in winter.

The PPI of oil and gas extraction industry went up 21 percent year on year, while that of the coal mining and washing industry went down 16.5 percent year on year.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year on year in October.

