China's PPI up 4.2 pct in July

Xinhua) 10:53, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 4.2 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

