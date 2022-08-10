Home>>
China's PPI up 4.2 pct in July
(Xinhua) 10:53, August 10, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 4.2 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's producer price growth tames in May
- China's PPI up 8.3 pct in March
- China's PPI up 8.8 pct in February
- China's producer price growth eases in January
- China's PPI up 12.9 pct in November
- China's factory gate prices rise in November
- China's CPI, PPI growth picks up pace amid rising costs
- China's factory gate prices rise in October
- China's Oct CPI up 1.5% and PPI up 13.5%
- China's PPI up 10.7 pct in September
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.