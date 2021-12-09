China's PPI up 12.9 pct in November

Xinhua) 16:40, December 09, 2021

File photo shows a production line at a subsidiary of Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., a new energy vehicle producer, in Huanghua city of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 12.9 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

The figure shrunk from the 13.5 percent year-on-year increase registered in October.

The slower expansion of PPI last month was due to the implementation of policies to ensure supply and stabilize prices of energy and raw materials including coal and metal, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI remained stable compared with that in October.

Thursday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent year on year in November.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)