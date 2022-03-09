China's PPI up 8.8 pct in February

Xinhua) 09:58, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 8.8 percent year on year in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)