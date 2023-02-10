China's PPI down 0.8 pct in January

Xinhua) 10:37, February 10, 2023

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 0.8 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

