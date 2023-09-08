China welcomes Australian PM to visit the country: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:17, September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit the country at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a question about the Australian Prime Minister's announcement of his upcoming visit to China later this year.

The spokesperson added that China is ready to work with Australia to make sound preparations for the visit.

China always believes that a sound and stable China-Australia relationship is in the fundamental interests of the people of both countries, and conducive to peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific and the wider world, Mao said.

"We intend to work with Australia to deliver on the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, uphold the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit, properly handle differences, and continue to improve and grow our comprehensive strategic partnership," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)