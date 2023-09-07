China, Australia pledge to boost exchanges, agree on importance of ties

Xinhua) 16:30, September 07, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged here on Thursday to boost bilateral exchanges. They also agreed on the importance of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta, namely the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. It was also their first meeting.

China is ready to work with Australia to restart and resume bilateral exchanges in various fields, said Li.

China-Australia relations, he noted, have maintained a positive momentum of improvement thanks to the concerted efforts of both sides over the past year.

Li also said that a sound and stable China-Australia relationship serves the fundamental interests and common aspirations of the two peoples.

Albanese said Australia-China relations are very important. He also said that the Australian side is encouraged by the progress of bilateral relations.

Australia is willing to advance dialogue and exchanges with China in the spirit of mutual respect, deepen cooperation in such field as economy and trade, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and properly manage differences, so as to build a stable and constructive relationship between the two countries, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

