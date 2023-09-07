Home>>
China to work with Australia to safeguard peace, stability in Asia-Pacific -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 15:19, September 07, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific region is the shared home for China and Australia and the Chinese side is willing to work with Australia to jointly safeguard peace and stability of the region.
Li made the remarks when meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta.
