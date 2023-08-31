"When Koala Meets Panda" 2023 China-Australia Short Video Contest kicks off

The stage is set for the start of the “When Koala Meets Panda” 2023 China-Australia Short Video Contest, which was initiated by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane and organized by People’s Daily Online Australia. Marking its seventh annual iteration, the contest is all set to officially kick off on Sept. 1, 2023, inviting submissions from participants eager to contribute their creative works.

Over the span of six years, this competition has harnessed the power of short videos to spotlight the essence of the China-Australia friendship. By encouraging the younger generation from both nations to capture, share, and exchange their perspectives, it has acted as a catalyst for cultural understanding and a conduit for deeper mutual appreciation. The contest resonates with the broader objective of nurturing and strengthening the ongoing relationship between China and Australia.

The theme of this year’s contest is "reunion," symbolizing the dropping of entry restrictions between China and Australia. It echoes the hopes of Australian friends traveling to China and young Chinese people’s eagerness to study in Australia. The theme also encapsulates the long-cherished aspirations for robust economic, cultural, and interpersonal exchanges between the two nations.

Chinese Consul-General in Brisbane Ruan Zongze stated in a video message that since its initiation in 2017, this short video contest has received enthusiastic support from all sectors of Australian society and has witnessed active participation from young people of both countries. Over the past six years, the younger generation has built bridges of mutual understanding through their punchy short videos, helping overseas Chinese communities and Chinese students in Australia better integrate into local life.

Ruan further noted that as relations between China and Australia continue to stabilize and evolve positively, bilateral exchanges encompassing economic, cultural, and personal dimensions have flourished. He encouraged individuals to actively engage, employing their cameras to document and document narratives linked to the "reunion" between these two nations. This endeavor, he believed, will not only foster deeper mutual understanding but also catalyze friendly cooperation between the two countries, further enriching China-Australia's cultural exchange.

Participants are invited to create short videos that encapsulate the theme of "reunion," with a duration of between 10 seconds and 3 minutes. These videos can be shared through diverse social media platforms before the Nov. 30 deadline. A panel of professional judges will select the most outstanding works from the four individual awards categories, and each winning entry will receive a prize of AUD 1,000. Additionally, based on readership from Chinese social media platforms, the contest will also present a "Most Popular in China Award" to a participant. The recipient of this award will receive a certificate of recognition and win a one-week trip to China.

The objective of the competition is to draw citizens of China and Australia, especially the youth, into the vibrant world of short videos, allowing them to convey their sentiments of camaraderie and fellowship. Beyond its role in enhancing Australia's multi-dimensional comprehension of China, the contest also serves to assist Chinese residents, overseas compatriots, and students in Australia to seamlessly integrate into local society. Moreover, it undertakes the mission of fostering goodwill and friendly ties among the young populace of both nations.

