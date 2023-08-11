China's top legislative body pledges further exchanges with Australian parliament

Xinhua) 13:38, August 11, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislative body, pledges further exchanges with the Australian parliament as a senior Chinese legislator finished a five-day visit to the country on Friday.

During her visit to Australia, Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the NPC Standing Committee, said the China-Australia relations are stable and improving. The Chinese side is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Australian side, and implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, she said.

She noted that the NPC is willing to work with the Australian parliament to contribute positively to the healthy development of China-Australia relations.

The Australian side made positive comments on bilateral relations and expressed willingness to further strengthen dialogue and exchanges with the Chinese side to promote mutual understanding and to make positive efforts to push forward the bilateral relations.

Tie also visited the state of New South Wales and discussed with state parliament leaders on sub-national cooperation and exchanges.

During the visit, Tie met respectively with President of the Senate Sue Lines, Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts, Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade of the Parliament Shayne Neumann, Shadow Minister for Science and Arts Paul Fletcher and Carina Garland, chair of the China group under the Australia-East Asia Parliamentary Network.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)