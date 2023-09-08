Chinese FM meets Australian delegation, calls for enhanced cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with an Australian delegation to the seventh session of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue on Thursday in Beijing, calling for enhanced cooperation to promote the steady and long-term development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that China-Australia relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the economies of the two countries are highly complementary, the people of the two countries are friendly to each other, and there are no disputes left over from history or major conflicts of interests between the two countries.

"China will work with Australia to promote the sound, steady and sustainable development of China-Australia relations, bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to regional peace, stability and development," said Wang.

He spoke highly of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue, saying that it has played a due role in deepening mutual trust, expanding cooperation and enhancing friendship between the two sides.

Wang called on the two sides to continuously make good use of this platform to enhance mutual understanding and friendly feelings between the two peoples, and make new contributions and add positive energy to the improvement and development of China-Australia relations.

Noting that the year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Australia, Wang said that this year the two sides stand at a new starting point of another 50 years.

"Looking back at the past and looking forward to the future, if we look at bilateral relations with a 100-year horizon, the twists and turns in the past few years cannot define the nature of our bilateral relations, still less can they stop the pace of China-Australia cooperation," he said.

Wang underlined that it is necessary for the two sides to draw useful experience and lessons from the setbacks in the bilateral relations.

He urged the two sides to look at each other objectively, calmly and kindly, not interfere in each other's internal affairs, enhance mutual understanding through communication, and properly handle differences between each other.

China and Australia should remain partners rather than rivals, Wang said, calling on Australia to recognize China's development as an opportunity rather than a threat.

"We need to advance China-Australia relations independently and without any influence or interference from any third party," he said.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides should make a fresh start again, comprehensively review cooperation in various fields, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang added.

Craig Emerson, head of the Australian delegation and former Australian Trade Minister, said that Australia is glad to see that bilateral relations are maturing after twists and turns.

"Australia always regards China as an important cooperative partner and is willing to conduct constructive and candid dialogue with China to understand each other, manage differences and develop long-term and stable Australia-China relations," Emerson said.

The two sides should also revitalize cooperation in multilateral institutions, jointly promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and work together for the well-being of the two countries and the world, Emerson added.

Wang said that both China and Australia are supporters and promoters of the multilateral trading system, and China is willing to work with all parties, including Australia, to build an Asia-Pacific community and promote globalization toward inclusive, open and win-win development.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Craig Emerson, head of an Australian delegation to the seventh session of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue and former Australian Trade Minister, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 7, 2023.

