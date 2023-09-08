Poland beats Faroe Islands in Euro 2024 qualifier

WARSAW, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Poland eased to a 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in Warsaw on Thursday evening.

Fernando Santos's men were dominant from the whistle, but had problems creating chances.

Lewandowski hit the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box eight minutes after the break and he put Poland in front in the 73rd minute when he converted a penalty after Odmar Faero's handball.

The hosts controlled the rest of the game, and Lewandowski made it 2-0 with a precise effort inside the far post with seven minutes to go.

In Group E, Poland are third with six points, behind the Czech Republic and Albania. The Faroe Islands have earned one point so far.

On Sunday, Poland will face Albania, while the Faroe Islands take on against Moldova.

