In pics: 2022 FIFA World Cup celebration in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup trophy upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Argentina's players wave to the fans during parade after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Angel Di Maria of Argentina waves to the fans during parade after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) holds the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside head coach Lionel Scaloni upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Lionel Messi of Argentina waves to the fans during parade after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows fans welcoming Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
Members of Team Argentina step off the plane upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (front) holds the FIFA World Cup trophy upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
A bus with Argentina's players passes through the fans on street after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (TELAM/Handout via Xinhua)
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
Fans welcome Team Argentina after the team winning the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)
