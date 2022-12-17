Home>>
World Cup manager fact file: Lionel Scaloni
(Xinhua) 10:04, December 17, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is a fact file of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday:
Full name: Lionel Sebastian Scaloni
Date of birth: 16 May 1978 (age 44)
Management career: Argentina (2018-present)
Trophies as a manager: Copa America: 2021, CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: 2022
Playing career: Newell's Old Boys (1995-96), Estudiantes (1996-97), Deportivo La Coruna (1998-2006), West Ham (2006), Racing Santander (2006-07), Lazio (2007-13), Mallorca (2008-09), Atalanta (2013-15), Argentina (2003-06).
Trophies as a player: Deportivo: La Liga (1999-2000), Copa del Rey (2001-02), Spanish Super Cup (2002).
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Argentina will be really hard in the World Cup final", says French keeper Lloris
- Feature: World Cup sets off consumption boom in China
- France beat Morocco 2-0 in World Cup semifinal with outstanding Griezmann everywhere
- Di Maria, De Paul 'fit' for World Cup semifinal against Croatia
- No dancing now for Brazil after World Cup exit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.