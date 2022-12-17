World Cup manager fact file: Lionel Scaloni

DOHA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is a fact file of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday:

Full name: Lionel Sebastian Scaloni

Date of birth: 16 May 1978 (age 44)

Management career: Argentina (2018-present)

Trophies as a manager: Copa America: 2021, CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: 2022

Playing career: Newell's Old Boys (1995-96), Estudiantes (1996-97), Deportivo La Coruna (1998-2006), West Ham (2006), Racing Santander (2006-07), Lazio (2007-13), Mallorca (2008-09), Atalanta (2013-15), Argentina (2003-06).

Trophies as a player: Deportivo: La Liga (1999-2000), Copa del Rey (2001-02), Spanish Super Cup (2002).

