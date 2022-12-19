We Are China

Fans worldwide watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Xinhua) 13:39, December 19, 2022

Football fans watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentine at a bar in Paris, France, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Fans of Argentina watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Athens, Greece, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Fans of Argentina watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Montreal, Canada, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Fans watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France at a Bestbuy store in Montreal, Canada, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

