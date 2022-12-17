World Cup manager fact file: Didier Deschamps

DOHA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is a fact file of France manager Didier Deschamps ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday:

Full name: Didier Claude Deschamps

Date of birth: 15 October 1968 (age 54)

Management career: Monaco (2001-2005), Juventus (2006-07), Marseille (2009-12), France 2012-present.

Trophies as a manager:

Monaco: Coupe de la Ligue: (2002-03), UEFA Champions League runner-up: (2003-04); Juventus: Serie B: 2006-0, Marseille: Ligue 1: 2009-10; Coupe de la Ligue: 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12; Trophee des Champions: 2010, 2011; France: FIFA World Cup: 2018; UEFA Nations League: 2020-21; UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2016

Playing career: Nantes (1985-89), Marseille (1989-94), Bordeaux (1990-91), Juventus (1994-99), Chelsea (1999-2000), Valencia (2000-01).

Trophies as a player:

Marseille: Division 1: 1989-90, 1991-92, UEFA Champions League: 1992-93; Juventus: Serie A: 1994-95, 1996-97, 1997-98, Coppa Italia: 1994-95, Supercoppa Italiana: 1995, 1997, Intercontinental Cup: 1996, UEFA Champions League: 1995-96, UEFA Champions League: Runner-up: 1996-97, 1997-98, UEFA Cup: Runner-up: 1994-95, UEFA Intertoto Cup: 1998, UEFA Super Cup: 1996; Chelsea: FA Cup: 1999-2000. Valencia: UEFA Champions League: Runner-up: 2000-01; France: FIFA World Cup: 1998, UEFA European Championship: 2000.

