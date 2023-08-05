In pics: World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final

Xinhua) 10:45, August 05, 2023

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the women's synchronized 10m platform event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Quan Hongchan of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (top) of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China compete during the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China are interviewed after the awarding ceremony of the women's synchronized 10m platform event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (R) of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (L) of China compete during the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (R) of China wave to the spectators before the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (L) of China compete during the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (R) of China compete during the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Long Daoyi/Wang Zongyuan (top) of China compete during the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Yang Hao/Lian Junjie (R) of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the men's synchronized 10m plaform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Yang Hao/Lian Junjie (R) of China compete during the men's synchronized 10m plaform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Yang Hao/Lian Junjie (R) of China compete during the men's synchronized 10m plaform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Yang Hao/Lian Junjie (R) of China compete during the men's synchronized 10m plaform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

