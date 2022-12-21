We Are China

Champion Parade in Argentina ends early due to security concerns

(People's Daily App) 15:08, December 21, 2022

The Champion Parade in Argentina had to end early due to over enthusiastic fans and heavy crowds.

Helicopters were used to transfer the 2022 World Cup champion footballers to safety.

(Video edited by Zha Xinyue; Compiled by Zhang Tianchen)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)