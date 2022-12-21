Home>>
Champion Parade in Argentina ends early due to security concerns
(People's Daily App) 15:08, December 21, 2022
The Champion Parade in Argentina had to end early due to over enthusiastic fans and heavy crowds.
Helicopters were used to transfer the 2022 World Cup champion footballers to safety.
(Video edited by Zha Xinyue; Compiled by Zhang Tianchen)
