China, ASEAN should jointly build economic growth center -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 16:58, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday that China and ASEAN should work together to build an economic growth center, enhance interconnectivity, and deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains for a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.
In his opening remarks at the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, Li said that both sides should also jointly promote cooperation in emerging industries, and strengthen collaboration in such fields as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics and artificial intelligence.
