China, ASEAN properly handle disagreements via dialogue, consultation -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 16:21, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that China and ASEAN countries have properly handled disagreements by seeking common ground while shelving differences through dialogue and consultation.
In his opening remarks addressing the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, Li said that the two sides have been deepening practical cooperation in the traditional and non-traditional security fields, and have upheld the five principles of peaceful co-existence and the purpose of the TAC (Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia).
"We have preserved peace and tranquility in East Asia in a world fraught with turbulence and change," he said.
