ASEAN Plus Three countries share common home, common interests and common opportunities -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 15:42, September 06, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that the ASEAN Plus Three countries, and indeed all countries in Asia, share so many things in common.

They share a common home, common interests and common opportunities, Li said at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

