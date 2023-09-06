Home>>
ASEAN Plus Three countries share common home, common interests and common opportunities -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 15:42, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that the ASEAN Plus Three countries, and indeed all countries in Asia, share so many things in common.
They share a common home, common interests and common opportunities, Li said at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit.
