China, ASEAN blaze path of long-term friendship, development -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 14:09, September 06, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that in the past 10 years, China and ASEAN have succeeded in blazing a correct path of long-term good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as common development and prosperity as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century.

Li made the remarks in his opening remarks addressing the 26th China-ASEAN Summit.

