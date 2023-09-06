Home>>
China, ASEAN blaze path of long-term friendship, development -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 14:09, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that in the past 10 years, China and ASEAN have succeeded in blazing a correct path of long-term good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as common development and prosperity as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century.
Li made the remarks in his opening remarks addressing the 26th China-ASEAN Summit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier throws his weight behind ASEAN upon maiden Asian trip
- China supports ASEAN central position in region, greater intl role
- China praises ASEAN role in global growth
- Chinese premier arrives in Jakarta for official visit, calls for ASEAN's greater role in int'l affairs
- China-ASEAN bilateral trade in numbers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.