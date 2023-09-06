Home>>
China-ASEAN cooperation to stay firm as long as both sides keep to right path -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 14:25, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that as long as China and ASEAN countries can keep to the right path, whatever storms may come, their cooperation will be as firm as ever and press ahead against all odds.
In his opening remarks addressing the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, Li said that the China-ASEAN cooperation has come a long way, thanks to their keen understanding about hardships.
China and ASEAN countries have been committed to the unwavering pursuit of peace with a strong aspiration for development, and both take real actions to safeguard regional stability, he added.
