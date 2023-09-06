Mao Yihan wins 1st medal for China in world junior swimming championships

JERUSALEM, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's 14-year-old prodigy Mao Yihan clinched a silver medal in the women's 800m freestyle race at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Mao clocked in at 8:33.66, marking China's first medal of the tournament.

U.S. swimmer Kayla Han captured the gold with a time of 8:29.66, while Argentina's Agostina Hein finished third, just 0.24 seconds behind Mao.

In the men's 200m individual medley final, another Chinese swimmer, Zhang Zhanshuo, set a new personal best with 1:59.49. However, he narrowly missed the podium by 0.05 seconds to Canada's Lorne Wigginton. Maximus Williamson of the United States clinched the gold with a championship record of 1:57.29, followed by his compatriot Daniel Diehl.

Lana Pudar, who secured fourth place for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the women's 200m butterfly at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in July, triumphed in the same event here with a record-breaking time of 2:07.20. Australia's Bella Grant and Italy's Paola Borrelli finished in second and third places, respectively.

Flynn Southam, another competitor from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, earned a gold medal for Australia in the men's 200m freestyle with a time of 1:46.57. He was followed by Italy's Alessandro Ragaini and fellow Australian Anders McAlpine.

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova, who set a new tournament record in the heats of the women's 50m breaststroke, clinched gold in the final of the same event with a time of 30.42 seconds. She was trailed by Monique Wieruszowski of New Zealand and U.S. swimmer Piper Enge.

To conclude the day's events, the U.S. 4x100m mixed medley relay team showcased their dominance, registering a time of 3:45.62, a significant 3.56 seconds ahead of Australia, to secure the gold. Italy edged out Canada to claim the bronze medal.

