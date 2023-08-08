Chengdu Universiade | China claims four more golds on last swimming matchday

Gold medalist China's Li Bingjie (C), silver medalist Hungary's Ajna Evelin Kesely (L) and bronze medalist Italy's Antonietta Cesarano pose during the awarding ceremony for the swimming women's 400m freestyle at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's swimmers claimed four more gold medals and set two FISU records at the Chengdu Universiade here on Monday.

Claiming her last two golds in the women's 50m freestyle and women's 4x100 medley relay, China's Olympic champion Zhang Yufei secured all the gold medals of the nine events she had entered at the Universiade.

She also set a FISU record in the women's 50m freestyle with 24.29 seconds. Erin Gallagher of South Africa took silver in 25.05 and Kalia Antoniou of Cyprus got bronze in 25.14.

"It feels great to pocket all gold medals of my nine events. I also derived a lot of pleasure and friendship from the Universiade, and it's really enjoyable for me," said Zhang.

China's Olympic champion Li Bingjie grabbed the gold by defeating Hungary's Ajna Kesely in the women's 400m freestyle in four minutes 08.38 seconds, Italy's Antonietta Cesarano took the bronze.

Zhang and Li gave impressive performances again in the women's 4x100 medley relay with their teammates Liu Yaxin and Zhu Leiju to contribute another gold, timed three minutes and 59.67 seconds. Poland ranked second with 4:00.67. Japan made an appeal against a disqualification and change the result to grab a bronze in 4:02.82, while Italy also ranked third with 4:04.82.

China's male swimmers set another FISU record later in the evening. World champion Qin Haiyang and his teammates Wang Gukailai, Chen Juner, Lin Tao, won over the strong Italian team through a quite tight competition. China finally claimed the gold in three minutes 32.58 seconds, followed by Italy and Japan.

"I'm satisfied with my performance as the last runner, we made it," Chen said.

Eight gold medals were decided on the last swimming matchday.

Italy's Giovanni Izzo claimed the men's 50m freestyle title in 22.17 seconds, Lucas Martins of Brazil took silver in 22.38, Jokubas Keblys from Lithuania won a bronze in 22.39.

Italy's Antonella Crispino won the women's 200m butterfly in two minutes 09.10 seconds, Hungary's Dalma Sebestyen took silver and Japan's Chiho Mizuguchi ranked third.

In the women's 50m breaststroke, Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania touched first after clocking 30.58 seconds.

Japan's Kaito Tabuchi bagged the men's 400m individual medley gold in four minutes 15.12 seconds.

Gold medalist China's Zhang Yufei (C), silver medalist South Africa's Erin Paige Gallagher (L) and bronze medalist Cyprus' Kalia Antoniou pose during the awarding ceremony after the swimming women's 50m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Gold medalists team China (L, top), silver medalists team Poland (L, bottom), bronze medalists team Japan (R, top) and team Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of the Women's 50m breaststroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Gold medalists team China (R, top), silver medalists team Italy (L) and bronze medalists team Japan (R, bottom) pose during the awarding ceremony of the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tabuchi Kaito (C) of Japan, Pier Andrea Matteazzi (L) of Italy and Kamikawabata Ei of Japan pose on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's 400m individual medley final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the swimming women's 50m freestyle final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Tabuchi Kaito of Japan competes during the men's 400m individual medley final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Gold medalist Antonella Crispino (C) of Italy, silver medalist Dalma Sebestyen (L) of Hungary and bronze medalist Mizuguchi Chiho of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony after the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gold medalist Antonella Crispino of Italy poses during the awarding ceremony after the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Silver medalist Dalma Sebestyen of Hungary poses during the awarding ceremony after the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Bronze medalist Mizuguchi Chiho of Japan poses during the awarding ceremony after the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Antonella Crispino of Italy competes during the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Dalma Sebestyen of Hungary reacts after the swimming women's 200m butterfly final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania competes during the swimming women's 50m breaststroke final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

