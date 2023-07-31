U.S. wins 3 golds as China tops final medal table at swimming worlds

Wan Letian of China competes during the women's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States wrapped up the World Aquatics Championships with their most successful day, clinching three of the six titles available. However, China topped the final standings with a total of 20 gold medals.

The U.S. swim team, victors of 14 golds at last year's Budapest world event, took home seven this time, supplementing their tally with 20 silvers and 11 bronzes.

Leading the U.S. charge was world record holder Hunter Armstrong, who spearheaded a 1-2 finish in the men's 50m backstroke with a time of 24.05 seconds. Defending champion Justin Ress clinched silver in 24.24.

China's Xu Jiayu, a two-time 100m backstroke world champion, secured the bronze with a time of 24.50.

The U.S. added two more golds to their haul in the men's and women's 4x100m medley relays.

China, boosted by four-gold medal winner Qin Haiyang, bagged silver in the men's relay but narrowly missed a podium place in the women's competition.

"I was very excited to race in the relay," said Qin, the first swimmer to sweep all three breaststroke events. "Everybody is close to their physical limits on the last day's competition. It is amazing to get the silver medal."

Qin, who helped China clinch the mixed 100m medley relay title and set a world record in the 200m race, lost out to France's Leon Marchand in the World Aquatics' vote for the best male swimmer award.

Marchand, also a three-time individual gold medalist, was favored largely because he broke Michael Phelps' 15-year-old world record in the men's 400m individual medley.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who secured both the 100m and 200m backstroke golds, was named the best female swimmer.

In other events, Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem clinched the women's 50m freestyle title, adding to her 100m butterfly gold. This marked the 30-year-old's 12th gold medal at the World Championships over 14 years.

Australia's Shayna Jack finished second, and China's Zhang Yufei, the women's 100m butterfly winner, secured the bronze.

Canada's Summer McIntosh, 16, retained her title in the women's 400m individual medley, complementing her 200m butterfly gold.

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women's 50m breaststroke world record in 29.16 seconds, shaving 0.14 seconds off the previous mark of 29.30 set by Italy's Benedetta Pilato in 2021.

The Fukuoka Worlds, featuring swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, artistic swimming, and high diving, had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China topped the final medal tally with 20 golds, 8 silvers, and 12 bronzes. 12 of their golds came from diving, 3 from artistic swimming, and 5 from swimming.

Australia placed second with 15 golds, 9 silvers, and 6 bronzes, while the United States ranked third with 7 golds, 22 silvers, and 15 bronzes.

The next World Aquatics Championships is slated for Doha, Qatar, in February 2024.

China's Zhang Yufei competes during the women's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Pan Zhanle, Wang Changhao, Qin Haiyang and Xu Jiayu (L to R) of China pose for photos after the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Qin Haiyang (L) and Xu Jiayu of China react during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Qin Haiyang, Xu Jiayu, Pan Zhanle and Wang Changhao (L to R) of China pose for photos during the medals ceremony for the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Bobby Finke (top) of the United States competes during the men's 1500m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Xu Jiayu of China competes during the men's 50m backstroke final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte competes during the women's 50m breaststroke final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Hunter Armstrong of the United States competes during the men's 50m backstroke final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Xu Jiayu of China poses for photos during the medals ceremony for the men's 50m backstroke final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

China's Zhang Yufei competes during the women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Cheng Yujie of China reacts before the women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Silver medallist Australia's Shayna Jack, gold medallist Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem and bronze medallist China's Zhang Yufei (L to R) pose during the medals ceremony for the women's 50m freestyle of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Xu Jiayu of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wan Letian, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Cheng Yujie (L to R) of China react before the women's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts before the women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts during the medals ceremony for the women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Yufei (C) of China congratulates Sarah Sjoestroem (R) of Sweden after the women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Yufei (L) of China greets Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden after women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Xu Jiayu (3rd L) of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Changhao of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 4x100m medley relay final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts during the awarding ceremoney of women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia competes during the men's 1500m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Zhang Yufei (R) of China hugs Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden during the awarding ceremony of women's 50m freestyle final of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

