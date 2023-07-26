China's Qin leads field into men's 50m breaststroke final at Aquatics Worlds

Xinhua

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 50m breaststroke semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Qin Haiyang was on track to win his second breaststroke title after leading the field into the men's 50m final at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.

Qin, who had claimed the 100m gold, clocked the fastest time of the semifinals in 26.20 seconds, a new Asian record.

Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi qualified as the second fastest finisher in 26.74, and another Chinese swimmer Sun Jiajun sat third in 26.78.

The final will be held on Wednesday.

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 50m breaststroke semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Sun Jiajun (L) and Qin Haiyang of China compete during the men's 50m breaststroke semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

