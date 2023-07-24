China's 17-year-old Yu reaches women's 200m IM final at swimming worlds

Yu Yiting of China competes during the women's 200m medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

FUKUOKA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's 17-year-old Yu Yiting reached the final of women's 200 meters individual medley (IM) for the first time at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

Yu qualified as the second placer in the semifinals in 2:09.04, 0.77 seconds behind defending champion Alex Walsh of the United States, who clocked a leading time of 2:08.27.

Yu was stopped at the semifinals in her first worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019 when she was only 13.

She made her mark at the Tokyo Olympic Games two years later by finishing 5th.

Her teammate Ye Shiwen, who rose to stardom by striking an individual medley golden double at the London Olympic Games at the age of 16, also qualified. She was 7th in 2:10.57.

Yu Yiting of China reacts after the women's 200m medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ye Shiwen of China reacts before the women's 200m medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ye Shiwen of China competes during the women's 200m medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

