Chen, Chang lead China to 1-2 finish in women's 3m springboard at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 09:56, July 22, 2023

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed the top two places in the women's 3-meter springboard at the World Aquatics Championships here on Friday.

The Chinese duo, who just retained their synchronized title on Monday, both bounced back from a poor start to end the journey on a high note.

Chen, also the defending champion, dropped to third after the first two dives, behind Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Chang.

A well-executed 305B - reverse 3.5 somersaults pike, earned her 79.50 points to lift her to the lead. She never looked back and took the gold with 359.50 points.

Chang finished second with 341.50 points and Canada's Pamela Ware settled for third with 332.00.

Chen, 24, was unhappy with the results and awarded herself only "six" out 10.

"I'm scared a little bit about basically everything trying to win too hard. I think this is the problem. I always wanted to have over 400 points in the World Championships or even in the Olympics."

Chang was also not satisfied with her performance, saying, "I could not perform ideally in some parts, and I have many points to be improved."

In stark comparison, the 30-year-old Ware was excited with her bronze medal, the second Canada has won in diving at Fukuoka.

"For me it feels great to get my hands on a medal in this competition," she said. "Getting the medal today shows the sheer amount of work I have put into this sport during the last 23 years. It just feels so good to see the results."

China has won all 11 diving gold medals and is closing in on a second clean sweep of 13 titles following last year's perfect show at the Budapest worlds.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)