Olympic champion Zhang Yufei shines at Chinese national spring swimming championships

Xinhua) 11:21, March 23, 2023

QINGDAO, China, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Zhang Yufei grabbed the women's 100 meters butterfly gold at the Chinese national spring swimming championships here on Wednesday.

Zhang finished her race in 56.58, which was almost past her expectations.

"I haven't taken part in national championships for over 18 months. Today is just the beginning. I will fight for better results in the future," Zhang said.

Wang Xuer, the gold medalist in women's 100m backstroke, finished her race in 56.61.

"The belief of winning always supports me. And my efforts paid off. I'm looking forward to getting my break in the Hangzhou Asian Games," she said.

Wang Shun, who ranked 6th in the preliminary round, showed his dominance in the final by winning men's 200-meter freestyle in 1:47:15. As of now, he has collected four gold medals in the championships.

In other events, Wang Changhao took the men's 100m freestyle gold with 51.45. Yang Chang won the women's 100m breaststroke. Yu Yiting topped the women's 400m medley.

