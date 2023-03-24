Chinese swimmer Wang Changhao breaks national record twice in one day

Xinhua) 11:27, March 24, 2023

Wang Changhao of Tianjin relaxes after winning the men's 50m butterfly final with a new national record at the Chinese national spring swimming championships in Qingdao, east China, on March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chinese swimmer Wang Changhao broke the men's 50m butterfly national record twice in one day and took the gold at the national spring championships.

QINGDAO, China, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Finishing the final race in 23.25 seconds, Wang Changhao of Tianjin grabbed the gold and set the new national record in men's 50m butterfly at the Chinese national spring swimming championships here on Thursday.

Earlier today, Wang finished the event's preliminary in 23.32, slicing 0.04 seconds off the six-year-old national record.

"I have got more expectations for myself. I am looking forward to curing the injury and making more breakthroughs in the upcoming races," Wang said.

Olympic champion Zhang Yufei grabbed the women's 50m freestyle gold medal in 24.40.

"I am satisfied with my performance today. But still, I was not confident enough. It is my hope that more courage will come by to help me face those stronger rivals in the future," Zhang said.

Ye Shiwen took the women's 200m breaststroke gold with 2:24:01. "I am more mature and relaxed in the race now. Do all the details, you will have good results," Ye said.

In other events, Qin Haiyang won the men's 200m breaststroke gold.

