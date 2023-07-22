We Are China

Highlights of team free final of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships

Xinhua) 09:58, July 22, 2023

Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Kazakhstan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team United States perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Britain perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)