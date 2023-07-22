Highlights of team free final of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships
Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Kazakhstan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Egypt perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team United States perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Britain perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Team Japan perform during the team free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China wins team acrobatic title at swimming worlds
- Game of the brave: crossing the Yangtze a lifestyle for Wuhan people
- Peng Jianfeng wins 4th diving gold for China at swimming worlds
- 16-year-old Chinese Yang Shunchen wins in Artistic Swimming World Cup in Egypt
- Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke with PB at China's nationals
- Zhang Yufei wins second gold at China Swimming Championships
- Li Bingjie equals Asian record in women's 400m free at National Championships
- China's Qin renews 100m breaststroke Asian record at national championships
- Chinese swimmer Wang Changhao breaks national record twice in one day
- Olympic champion Zhang Yufei shines at Chinese national spring swimming championships
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.