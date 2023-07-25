China's Zhang Yufei wins women's 100m butterfly gold at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 10:49, July 25, 2023

Zhang Yufei of China reacts after the women's 100m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Yufei won her first world title in the women's 100 meters butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

Zhang, 200m butterfly champion and 100m silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 56.12 seconds to earn China the second gold in swimming at the Fukuoka worlds, only minutes after Qin Haiyang triumphed in the men's 100m breaststroke.

"I feel wonderful. It is amazing," said 25-year-old Zhang, who collected seven bronze medals in her four previous worlds.

Canada's Margaret MacNeil finished second in 56.45 seconds, and defending champion Torri Huske of the United States was third in 56.61.

Yu Yiting (L) and Ye Shiwen of China hug after the women's 200m medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gold medalist Zhang Yufei (C) of China, silver medalist Margaret Macneil (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Torri Huske of the United States react after the awarding ceremony for women's 100m butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Yufei (2nd L) of China starts off during the women's 100m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)