China's Qin sets men's 200m breaststroke world record for 4th gold at Fukuoka worlds

Xinhua) 21:36, July 28, 2023

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Qin Haiyang claimed his fourth gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday as he stormed to victory in the men's 200m breaststroke with a new world record.

The 24-year-old built a lead of 0.97 seconds over defending champion and world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook after 50 meters and never looked back.

He touched home first in a time of two minutes 05.48 seconds, taking 0.47 seconds off the previous world mark of 2:05.95 set by the Australian on May 19, 2022.

Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States took bronze in 2:07.74.

It was Qin's fourth gold medal at the Fukuoka worlds, after he had secured double victories in 50m and 100m breaststroke and a mixed 4x100m medley relay title.

