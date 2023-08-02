Chengdu Universiade | China wins women's 4x100m freestyle relay in swimming

Xinhua) 09:57, August 02, 2023

Gold medalists Li Bingjie, Liu Yaxin, Zhang Yufei and Luo Youyang (L to R) of Team China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Women's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Joined by Tokyo Olympic champions Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie, China won the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Tuesday, pocketing the first gold of swimming in the ongoing Chengdu Universiade.

Having come from the just-ended World Aquatics Championships, Li and Zhang, competing in the first and fourth legs seperately, led the Chinese team to the victory by clocking 3 minutes and 37.51 seconds, breaking the previous FISU record of 3:37.99. Italy came second on 3:38.81 and Japan placed third on 3:41.83.

"Before the final, we had anticipated there would be a tough competition against Italy, and we kept encouraging each other. As the host, we must win the championship," said Li, who has just won a silver medal in women's 800m freestyle in Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships.

In the semifinals of women's 50m butterfly, Gallagher Erin Paige of South Africa broke the FISU record with the time of 25.72 seconds, but soon the record was updated again by Zhang in 25.29.

China's Qin Haiyang, the world champion from Fukuoka worlds, also broke the FISU record in the semifinals of men's 100m breaststroke, qualifying for the final together with his teammate Song Jiale.

Elsewhere, Lamberti Matteo from Italy won the gold in men's 400m freestyle, touching the wall on 3:48.65, followed by Oliveira de Moraes from Brazil and Imoto Ikki from Japan.

In women's 400m individual medley final, Japanese Kajimoto Ichika clinched the gold with the time of 4:41.65, and two American athletes Van Berkom Megan Marie and Maceachern Paige Noe respectively ranked second and third.

In men's 4x100m freestyle relay, Poland secured the gold with the time of 3:14.60, following by Brazil on 3:15.30 and Italy on 3:15.62. Team China failed to reach the podium after finishing fourth in 3:15.92.

Gold medalists Team Poland pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Men's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Bronze medalists Team Italy pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Men's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Silver medalists Team Brazil pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Men's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Jakub Kazimierz Kraska of Team Poland competes during the Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Paige Noel Maceachern (L) of the United States celebrates with her teammate Megan Marie Van Berkom after the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Silver medalists Team Italy pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Women's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Bronze medalists Team Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Women's 4x100m freestyle relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Kajimoto Ichika of Japan celebrates after the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Kajimoto Ichika of Japan celebrates after the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Kajimoto Ichika of Japan competes during the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Gold Medalist Kajimoto Ichika (C) of Japan, silver medalist Megan Marie Van Berkom (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Paige Noel Maceachern of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for Women's 400m Individual Medley of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

