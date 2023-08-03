Chengdu Universiade | Chinese swimmers bag four golds on Day 5

Xinhua) 10:58, August 03, 2023

Silver medalist Erin Gallagher of South Africa, gold medalist Zhang Yufei of China and bronze medalist Viola Scotto Di Carlo of Italy (L to R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for women's 50m butterfly of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers dominated the swimming competitions and won four out of the six gold medals on offer at the FISU World University Games here on Wednesday.

Zhang Yufei from Southeast University of China, winner of the 200m butterfly and runner-up in the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympic Games, timed 25.20 seconds, a new FISU record, to grab the gold of women's 50m butterfly.

Qin Haiyang, who is a student of Tongji University and won four gold medals in the just-ended World Aquatics Championships in Japan in July, reached the highest position of the podium in men's 100m breaststroke after clocking 58.92.

Liu Yaxin, representing Shanghai Jiaotong University, took the first place in women's 200m backstroke.

"There are many differences between the World Championships and the FISU Games. In the event, we have more intensive schedule. I was relaxed and the crowd's support brought me confidence," Liu said.

In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, the team of Wang Gukailai, Qin, Zhang and Li Bingjie finished first in 3:44.02, updating the FISU record. Although China only ranked third after the first leg, Qin kept chasing and taking Team China to the lead in the second leg.

Neither the runner-up Poland nor the bronze medal winner Italy posed a serious threat to China in the last 200m. Li's touch threw the audience of Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Center into frenzy.

"We were going to celebrate the victory after the relay, however, we haven't found any proper celebrating ways," said Zhang.

"I'd like to keep practicing before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I will take apart in more competitions before that major event."

In other swimming finals on Wednesday, Luca Armbruster of Germany touched first in 23.22 in men's 50m fly, and Italian Simone Stefani pocketed gold in men's 100m backstroke with 53.95.

All the swimming events will be finished on August 7, and 32 more gold medals will be up for grabs.

Silver medalist Jan Kalusowski of Poland, gold medalist Qin Haiyang of China and bronze medalist Andrius Sidlauskas of Lithuania (L to R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for men's 100m breaststroke of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Silver medalist Camila Rodrigues Rebelo of Portugal, gold medalist Liu Yaxin of China and bronze medalist Eszter Szabo-Feltothy of Hungary (L to R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for women's 200m backstroke of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Gold medalists Team China's Wang Gukailai, Qin Haiyang, Zhang yufei and Li Bingjie (L to R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for mixed 4x100 medley relay of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Silver medalist Jakub Majerski (C) of Poland, gold medalist Luca Armbruster (R) of Germany and bronze medalist Lorenzo Gargani of Italy pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for men's 50m butterfly of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

