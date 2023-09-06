Seven Chinese nurses awarded Florence Nightingale Medal

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a ceremony to award seven Chinese nurses the Florence Nightingale Medal for their outstanding contributions to healthcare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2023. China had the largest number of recipients of the 49th Florence Nightingale Award, as 37 nurses from 22 countries won the medal this year. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven Chinese nurses were awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal on Tuesday for their outstanding contributions to healthcare at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

China had the largest number of recipients of the 49th Florence Nightingale Award, as 37 nurses from 22 countries won the medal this year.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said in his speech at the ceremony that the seven recipients vividly demonstrated the Red Cross's spirit of humanity, compassion, and dedication.

He called on nurses across the country to follow their examples, continue to put people and their lives first, take an active part in the Healthy China Initiative, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, and further provide high-quality health services for the people in the course of Chinese modernization.

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and over 700 officials and representatives of health workers also attended the event.

