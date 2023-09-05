Torch for Hangzhou Asian Games makes debut
The torch for the 19th Asian Games makes its debut at a delivery ceremony in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Sept 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
More than 2,000 Asian Games torches were sent to 11 cities in Zhejiang province.
The torch takes its design cues from a jade cong and is inspired by Liangzhu Culture.
The eternal flame, or xin huo, indicates that Chinese civilization has been passed down from generation to generation.
The torch relay for the Hangzhou Asian Games will start on Sept. 8 and cover 11 cities in east China's Zhejiang Province until Sept. 20.
A total of 12,417 athletes and 4,975 officials from 45 countries and regions have registered to participate in the 19th Asian Games, according to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.
The games feature 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 481 events.
The Hangzhou Asian Games will open on September 23 and close on October 8, with its first gold medal to be decided on September 24.
People take a photo of the torch for the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Sept 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A delivery ceremony for the torch of the 19th Asian Games is held in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Sept 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Staff members check the torch for the 19th Asian Games, Sept 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
