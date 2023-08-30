Driverless shuttle bus route put into service at Hangzhou Asian Games venue

People's Daily Online) 15:50, August 30, 2023

Photo shows a driverless bus at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center, a venue for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 28, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Long Wei)

A driverless shuttle bus route has officially started operations in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. The special route currently provides services mainly for passengers near the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center, a venue for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.

As the first unmanned bus route in Shaoxing as well as the first of its kind in Zhejiang, this shuttle bus route will serve as a connector during the Hangzhou Asian Games. With a single trip taking about 30 minutes, the route passes through crowded areas including the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Center, subway stations, the university town, and the cultural and creative park.

