Tibet's January-August air passenger volume exceeds pre-COVID level

LHASA, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- From January to August, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region recorded an air passenger volume of 4.582 million, a year-on-year increase of 51 percent.

The figure was 118.8 percent of that reported for the same period in 2019.

The volume hit a record high for a single day on Aug. 5, when the region handled 28,600 air passengers.

Airports in the region handled a total of 39,900 flights and 31,000 tonnes of cargo and mail in the first eight months, up 17.6 percent and 11.7 percent from the same period last year, respectively.

The two figures also represent an increase of 13.5 percent and 13.4 percent over the same period of 2019, respectively.

Tibet is rich in tourism resources, with majestic mountains and rivers, magnificent grasslands and forests, and a profound ethnic and religious culture. The region has seen surging air passenger arrivals since China adjusted its COVID response level, and during this year's bustling summer travel season.

