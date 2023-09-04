China beat India to reach semifinals at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

Xinhua) 13:45, September 04, 2023

BANGKOK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China secured a berth in the semifinals at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship with a straight-sets win over India in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday.

China didn't allow India many chances throughout the match, limiting their opponents to only nine points in the first set en route to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 victory.

China are grouped with Japan, India and Kazakhstan in the classification round. As China beat Kazakhstan in the previous group stage and the two teams will not play again in the classification, China have already secured a berth in the final four before taking on Japan on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)