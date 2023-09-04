Home>>
China beat India to reach semifinals at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
(Xinhua) 13:45, September 04, 2023
BANGKOK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China secured a berth in the semifinals at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship with a straight-sets win over India in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday.
China didn't allow India many chances throughout the match, limiting their opponents to only nine points in the first set en route to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 victory.
China are grouped with Japan, India and Kazakhstan in the classification round. As China beat Kazakhstan in the previous group stage and the two teams will not play again in the classification, China have already secured a berth in the final four before taking on Japan on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China beats Philippines at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
- China to host Olympic men's volleyball qualifiers in Xi'an
- Volleyball ignites latest rural sports passion on China's tropical island
- 2023 Hainan Wenchang volleyball league concludes recently
- Volleyball ignites latest rural sports passion on China's tropical island
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.