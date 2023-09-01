China to host Olympic men's volleyball qualifiers in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China is set to host the Group C matches of the Paris Olympic men's volleyball qualifiers in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

Eight teams in Group C, including China, Bulgaria, Belgium, Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Argentina, and Poland, will compete for two spots in Paris 2024 using a round-robin format.

This marks the first occasion Xi'an has hosted Olympic volleyball qualifiers, organizers revealed at a press conference on Thursday. All matches are scheduled to take place at the Xi'an Qujiang Arena.

The organizers emphasized their commitment to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for international athletes and highlighted the warm hospitality of Xi'an's residents.

In total, 24 teams, split into three groups, will compete for six Olympic berths. The Group A and Group B matches in the FIVB Road to Paris men's volleyball qualifiers are also slated for Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, taking place in Brazil and Japan, respectively.

