Volleyball ignites latest rural sports passion on China's tropical island

Xinhua) 08:59, August 18, 2023

The 2023 Hainan Wenchang volleyball league, also known as the village volleyball, has concluded in Wenchang recently. The month-long league featured 20 men's teams from Wenchang, Haikou, Qionghai and Chengmai. Many players are fishermen, farmers and vendors.

The league has attracted a total of 485,800 spectators and generated a revenue of 280 million yuan in travel and tourism.

With a rich history in volleyball, Wenchang boasts over 600 volleyball courts and has seen the game rising in popularity among its residents.

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Players compete in a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Spectators try to catch a volleyball before a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows that people watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Local artists perform prior to a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Players compete in a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Players celebrate after winning a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A boy cheers for his team during a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Spectators cheer for players during a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match on a screen in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a village volleyball match in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2023.(Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

